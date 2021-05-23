Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.
Continuing Work
Interstate 75, between I-280 and the Michigan state line, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for resurfacing. Estimated completion: October.
Interstate 280, between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo/Northwood, the Veterans Glass City Skyway bridge will be reduced to two lanes for resurfacing. Estimated completion: October.
Interstate 475, between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo/Springfield Township, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021. Additional restrictions will be announced.
Southbound I-475 traffic switch likely to occur the week of May 24.
*New Work*
U.S. Route 20/Reynolds Ave. at Central Ave. will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair on Tuesday, May 25.
Interstate 475/U.S. Route 23, between Central Ave. and Monroe St., Toledo/Sylvania, will experience lane and shoulder restrictions for noise wall construction project. Estimated completion: September.
U.S. Route 24: Fallen Timbers Lane above US 24, Maumee/Waterville, is closed for bridge rehabilitation. Ramps remain open. Lane restrictions are possible on US 24 for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: May 28. Detours: Southbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound US 24 to SR 64 (Exit 63) to eastbound US 24; Northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475/US 23 (Exit 68B) to westbound US 24 (Exit 4B)
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge, between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, may experience intermittent lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification finish work. Estimated completion: May.
State Route 51/Monroe St. at Whiteford Rd., Toledo/Sylvania, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. Estimated completion: June.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**