LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023. New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201) existing closure is continuing through August. Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail

Ramp from northbound I-75 to Downtown/Anthony Wayne Trail/SR 25 (Exit 201B) will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, June 7 through May 2022. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Erie St. (Exit 201A) to Washington St.

Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.

Eastern Ave. and Western Ave., between Broadway St. and I-75, will experience closures for drainage and pavement reconstruction through fall 2021. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

