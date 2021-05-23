NBX WaterShedsun
LUCAS COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (Exit 201) existing closure is continuing through August.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail  
  • Ramp from northbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Blvd. will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, June 7 through September.
    • Detour: AW Trail to Washington St. to Dorr St. to Collingwood Blvd.
  • Ramp from northbound I-75 to Downtown/Anthony Wayne Trail/SR 25 (Exit 201B) will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, June 7 through May 2022.
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Erie St. (Exit 201A) to Washington St.

 

Continuing Work

  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (exit 201) is closed for ramp reconstruction through August.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail  
  • Miami St. on-ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed for ramp construction through mid-July. Detour: Miami St. to Oregon Rd. to Wales Rd. to southbound I-75
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021.
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound
  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021.
  • Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.
  • Eastern Ave. and Western Ave., between Broadway St. and I-75, will experience closures for drainage and pavement reconstruction through fall 2021.
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022.
    • Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue
  • Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.
    • Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.
  • Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.
    • Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.
Interstate 75, between I-280 and the Michigan state line, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for resurfacing. Estimated completion: October.

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • I-75 may experience daytime and overnight lane restrictions Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28.
  • Northbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes beginning Tuesday, June 1 through approximately June 22.
  • Southbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes beginning Wednesday, June 2 through approximately June 23.
  • The following closures will be in effect for pavement and bridge repairs, Friday, June 4 at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 7 at 6 a.m.:
    • Ramp closed from northbound I-280 to northbound I-75. Detour: I-75 southbound to Stickney Ave. (Exit 207) to Polish Village Overpass to S. Expressway Dr. to northbound I-75
    • Manhattan Blvd. on-ramp to northbound I-75 closed. Detour: Phillips Ave. to northbound I-75
    • Northbound I-75 reduced to two lanes north of I-280.
Interstate 280, between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo/Northwood, the Veterans Glass City Skyway bridge will be reduced to two lanes for resurfacing. Estimated completion: October.

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Southbound I-280 may be reduced to one lane, overnight, 8 p.m.-6 a.m., through mid-May.
  • Multiple restrictions begin on Monday, May 24, at 6 a.m. through Saturday, May 29:
    • Southbound I-280 near Starr Ave. will experience lane restrictions
    • Front St. on-ramp to southbound I-280 will be closed
    • Southbound I-280 exit ramp to Starr Ave. (exit 8) will be closed
  • Northbound I-280 exit ramp to Greenbelt Pkwy. (exit 11) will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 1 through June.
  • Northbound I-280 will experience lane restrictions near Greenbelt Pkwy. for barrier wall placement Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2.

 

Continuing Work

  • Southbound I-280 exit ramp to Front St. (Exit 9) is closed through Tuesday, May 25.
Interstate 475, between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo/Springfield Township, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021. Additional restrictions will be announced.

 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

Southbound I-475 traffic switch likely to occur the week of May 24.

 

Continuing Work

  • Dorr Street, between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Roads, is closed to through-traffic for roundabout construction at the I-475 interchange through mid-June. Residential and business access will be maintained.
    • Detour: McCord Rd. to Bancroft St. to Holland-Sylvania Rd.
  • Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.
    • Detour: King Rd. to Bancroft St. to Holland-Sylvania Rd.
  • I-475 may experience overnight lane restrictions between Airport Hwy. and Central Ave. through July.
*New Work*

U.S. Route 20/Reynolds Ave. at Central Ave. will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair on Tuesday, May 25.

Interstate 475/U.S. Route 23, between Central Ave. and Monroe St., Toledo/Sylvania, will experience lane and shoulder restrictions for noise wall construction project. Estimated completion: September.

  • Ramp from westbound I-475 to northbound US 23 will experience lane and shoulder restrictions 
  • Ramp from northbound I-475/US 23 to eastbound I-475 will experience lane and shoulder restrictions
U.S. Route 24: Fallen Timbers Lane above US 24, Maumee/Waterville, is closed for bridge rehabilitation. Ramps remain open. Lane restrictions are possible on US 24 for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: May 28DetoursSouthbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound US 24 to SR 64 (Exit 63) to eastbound US 24; Northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475/US 23 (Exit 68B) to westbound US 24 (Exit 4B)

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge, between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, may experience intermittent lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification finish work. Estimated completion: May.

State Route 51/Monroe St. at Whiteford Rd., Toledo/Sylvania, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. Estimated completion: June.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

 

