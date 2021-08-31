North Baltimore, Ohio

Tony Mulholland, 55, of Rudolph passed away at 2:23am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the O.S.U. James Cancer Center, Columbus. He was born on December 15, 1965, in Lima to the late Kenneth and Delphene (Angel) Mulholland.



Tony is survived by his brothers: Randall (Cheryl) Mulholland of Lima, Steven (Tara) Mulholland of San Antonio, TX, and Terry Mulholland of Columbia, SC; sister, Cynthia Mulholland of Lima; nieces and nephews: Benji (Jessica) Mulholland, Jacob (Josi) Wilson, Jennifer Mulholland, Steven Mulholland, Katie Mulholland, and Liza Mulholland; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



Tony retired as a Science Teacher from North Baltimore Schools, where he taught from 1996-2014. During his time at North Baltimore, he was the former Athletic Director and coach of many different teams. Tony was an avid supporter of the North Baltimore Schools and all the athletic programs, during his time as a teacher and in his retirement. He began his teaching career at his alma mater, Lima Perry, in 1990, where he was an assistant football coach.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 3, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. James Harter will officiate, and burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00pm on Thursday, September 2, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.