7 Must- Have Smart Devices for Tech and Travel Lovers

(BPT) – Technology is a big part of our day-to-day lives — and the persistent rollout of new devices continues to enhance the way we travel. From top camera features and excellent sound quality to the convenience of wireless charging, there are several devices that can make your time on the road more about enjoyment and less about stress. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a tech-savvy, tourist loved one, these are some of the top devices to put on your list.

1. Smart suitcase

Solve several travel woes with the convenience of a smart suitcase. Not only does it make your belongings easy to transport, but it can also help make sure your devices stay charged. The Un-carrier On from T-Mobile has a sleek design, lots of storage and wireless charging capabilities.

2. OnePlus Nord N300 5G smartphone

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G smartphone features a large 6.56-inch HD+ display with lightning speed. It’s perfect for streaming the latest shows and keeping you entertained while you’re out and about. This smartphone is exclusively available at T-Mobile and is packed with a 16-megapixel front camera, a dual rear camera system and a long-lasting battery for all-day usage and fast-charging capabilities.

3. Kids smartwatch

Keep kids safe while traveling with the benefits of a smartwatch — but with extra protection for young ones. The SyncUP Kids Watch was designed with security in mind and is compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA). Kids can conveniently talk and text with approved contacts while their parents have access to real-time location tracking through the watch.

4. Comfort headphones

Headphones or earbuds are an absolute travel essential, especially for keeping kids entertained. The JBuddies Studio Pro over-ear headphones are perfect for kids 8 and older. They feature a volume limiter, 35-plus hours playtime when charged, a plush pillow-soft headband, and faux-leather, cloud-foam cushions for ultimate comfort.

5. On-the-go speaker

A portable Bluetooth speaker allows you to take your tunes anywhere — from hotel rooms to the beach and beyond. The JBL Go 3 from T-Mobile features bold styling and rich professional sound. Plus, it’s waterproof and dust-proof so you can keep listening rain or shine, and with its integrated loop, you can carry it anywhere.

6. Portable wireless charger

Giving your phone a boost of power while you’re out and about has never been easier. Packing a portable charger in your carry-on is a game-changer when all the outlets at the airport are in use.

The Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini clips right onto the back of your phone for a perfect full charge. This charger works with most iPhone 12 series and later smartphones.

7. Durable phone case and screen protector

Let’s face it, most people are pretty tough on their phones and devices, especially while traveling. Protect those precious items with GoTo phone cases and screen protectors. These cases have a slim design with added texture for a better grip while you’re navigating a new area.

Travel can be stressful, but the right devices can make your expedition easier. Do your research and take advantage of seasonal deals to cut the hassle of planning your upcoming trips.