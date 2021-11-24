7 Ways to be a Holly Jolly Host this Season

(BPT) – ’Tis the season to make up for lost time and host friends and family this holiday. Along with celebrating cherished traditions comes the revolving door of loved ones at your home.



As a global leader in hospitality, Hilton is here to help you welcome your guests and provide an unforgettable experience with these seven helpful tips:

Cookies Baking Beats Chestnuts Roasting: Nothing’s better than the aroma of freshly baked cookies filling up a house, and guests (including Santa) will appreciate the taste as well! The classic, easy recipe found on newsroom.hilton.com/static-doubletree-reveals-cookie-recipe.htm will be sure to win your visitors over as the signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie is the perfect welcome gift or sweet surprise. Silent Night, Cozy Night: Elevate your guests’ stay with a hotel-like experience. Little things can go a long way, like offering bedding layers to cater to an individual’s body temperature and a down duvet for extra comfort. Clear space in drawers so guests have room for clothing. On top of a dresser, place a basket with a TV remote, reusable water bottles in case they get thirsty at night and fluffy towels and a comfy bathrobe. Finally, add a candle to the guest bedroom or bathroom for a little R&R; candle scents including pine, cinnamon, vanilla and gingerbread can boost your guests’ mood as well. It’s Beginning to Taste a Lot Like Breakfast: The holiday festivities don’t need to end at night. Cook up fond memories the next morning with friends and family by serving up breakfast options that cater to all taste buds. You could provide fresh-baked waffles like those served at Hampton by Hilton, cooked-to-order omelets found at Embassy Suites by Hilton, breakfast sandwiches like Home2 Suites by Hilton, or a “Top It” Bar like Tru by Hilton. Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music can spark happy memories and is often an important part of treasured family traditions, especially this time of year. Holiday music tends to spark nostalgia and get you in the spirit so be sure to curate a playlist that will keep guests singing, dancing and potentially caroling throughout their stay. Santa Paws is Coming to Town: As pet ownership continues to rise, people are spending more time with pets now than ever before, and some loved ones won’t travel without them. Cater to their four-legged friends with a special pet-friendly area with toys and treats to reduce their anxiety — consider cashing in loyalty rewards, like Hilton Honors Points, to shop for a few items on Amazon.com while saving your wallet. Find out where the closest dog park is and inform your guests ahead of time so their furry friend can release some pent-up energy after a long car ride — before entering your home. I’m Dreaming of a Wi-Fi Christmas: As guests take to social media to post photos and videos, a slow Wi-Fi signal can be a buzzkill. Before your party, move the router to a more centrally located spot in your home for better coverage, make sure there are no obstructions around it and then run a speed test. Also, post your password on decorative signs around your home for convenience. Get into the Holiday Spirits: Stay on top of the always-changing drink trends and serve up some tequila, which has grown in popularity this year. Tequila is an excellent choice this holiday season because you can easily set up a cocktail station so your guests can help themselves to a variety of mixers including lime, club soda, ginger syrup and more.

Whether you’ve invited family to stay over for the holidays or you’re hosting friends for cocktails, following these Hilton tips will provide the gift of great holiday memories for your guests — and put you on everyone’s nice list.