7 ways to save the 7 seas

(BPT) – Beachgoers are heading to the ocean after months of being cooped up due to the health crisis. However, the climate crisis could forever alter future beach treks.

b

It’s more important now than ever before to take care of our planet — and it starts with you. There are simple steps you can take this summer season to minimize your impact on oceans and the endangered species who call them home.

Here are seven things you can do to save the seven seas:

Cut down on plastics. Both in your home and out and about, reducing your plastic use is essential to helping improve the health of our oceans. Instead of using plastic food storage bags, use reusable glass containers. Another easy way to reduce your plastic use daily is to discontinue plastic bottle use and instead use a reusable one that you can fill up right from your tap. Use reef-safe sunscreen. When shopping for a sunscreen, look for ones without oxybenzone and octinoxate in listed ingredients. These two chemicals are harmful to coral reefs and can cause coral bleaching. Instead, opt for zinc-based sunscreens and ones marked “reef-safe.” Clean up trash and plastics. Safely join clean-up efforts and help pick up trash, especially plastics — whenever you see it, especially in ponds, streams, rivers and beaches, when possible. Consume sustainable seafood. Sustainable seafood is seafood that is caught or farmed in a way that considers the fish species and well-being of the ocean. One of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) accredited aquariums, Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, provides tips and insights for consumers — including guides for purchasing sustainable seafood and tips for dining out. Write to your local government. Make your voice heard and write to your local government about ocean conservation during this important election year. Take action and make your voice heard and spread the word about conservation programs. Spread awareness. As you continue to educate yourself and become more passionate about ocean conservation, spread the word! Follow conservation organizations on social media and share their messages with your friends and family. Visit/donate to your AZA-accredited facility. Continue to educate yourself and learn about conservation by visiting (virtually or in-person) an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. When you support the AZA, you become an advocate for sea creatures and the oceans and beaches they call home.

Help save the seven seas by supporting the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and thousands of conservation professionals in a commitment to wildlife conservation. Join us and become an Advocate member today.