Henry Twp. Candidate Letter-to-Editor: Jim Casey

As a lifelong resident of Henry Township, I’m asking for your vote this November 2, for township trustee.

I’m proud to call North Baltimore my home, where I’ve raised my family, work, and farm. I’ve worked for Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative as a lineman for 35 years. I enjoy farming, helping my daughter with her 4-H projects, and attending and watching all types of sporting events. I also enjoy supporting our school and community.

As a trustee, I hope to maintain the current progress of the township and contribute new ideas for the betterment of our local and rural communities. I believe my contributions will benefit the zoning code regulations, and maintaining property rights of Henry Township residents, while staying fiscally conservative. I’m looking forward to working hard to diligently serve my local community. I welcome any input regarding any issues that may arise while serving as your

trustee.

Thank you for your consideration and your vote this November!