December 9, 2021

Lady Tigers Suffer 1st Loss vs. Holgate

 

High School Girls Basketball Results
Holgate @ North Baltimore – 12/7/2021
Varsity Girls
North Baltimore 12-5-8-7—32
Holgate 6-9-7-11—33
Halie Inbody – 11
Grace Hagemyer – 10
Gabby Estrada – 4
Lydia Feehan – 3
Cadence Andrich – 2
Leia Thomas – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 12-27 (44%)
3-PT FGM-A: 1-12 (8%)
FTM-A: 5-9 (56%)

Rebounds: NB 24, Holgate 30
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 10, Inbody 4
Assists Leaders: Lennard 3
Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 3

Turnovers: NB 24, Holgate 12

Varsity Overall Record 4-1, BVC 1-0

JV Girls
NB – 17
Holgate – 30
Alivia Patterson – 10
Kenadi Lennard – 5
Mackenna Ducat – 2
JV Overall Record 1-3, BVC 1-0

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 12/9 @ Riverdale, 6pm
Sat 12/11 Bluffton (home), 11am
Thur 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm
Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

