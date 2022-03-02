North Baltimore, Ohio

Tiger Boy’s Season Ends in Sectional Final

from Suzanne Bucher

Fotos by Ferg

High School Boys Basketball Sectional Final Results – 2/25/22

North Baltimore loses to #1 seed Tiffin Calvert in Sectional Finals on Friday night.

Varsity Boys
North Baltimore 11-10-12-14–47
Tiffin Calvert 20-14-19-13—66
Johnny Hagemyer – 14
Gunner Kepling – 11
Mitch Clark – 10
Caiden Phillips – 10
Owen Clark – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 13-26 (50%)
3-PT FGM-A: 6-19 (32%)
FTM-A: 3-3 (100%)

Rebounds: NB 24, TC 23
Rebound Leader: M Clark 8
Assists Leader: Hagemyer 4
Turnovers: NB 14, TC 5

Varsity Overall Record 6-16, BVC 2-7

Owen Clark hits a runner in the lane
Gunner Kepling brings the ball over center court
Mitch Clark goes up strong for 2
Johnny Hagemyer gets fouled trying to shoot

