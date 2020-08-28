Ohio Grape Industries Committee approves $75,000 for the Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (August 25, 2020) – The Ohio Grape Industries Committee makes $75,000 available to Ohio producers through the Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP).

The VEAP is an incentive program created and funded by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee (OGIC), to encourage the establishment of new or expansion of existing vineyards in Ohio.



Due to the small amount of grapes produced in Ohio, many wineries, farmers markets’, and retailers are forced to purchase grapes of several different varieties from other states in order to meet production needs. The VEAP is designed to provide a more stable source of high-quality, high-value grapes for Ohio’s wineries, farmers’ markets, and retail outlets.

The program funding will cover the cost of the grape vines planted. The VEAP Working Group will use discretion in order to stimulate as many acres of viable vineyards as possible.

For more details about the program and to apply for funding, please see the document attached below.