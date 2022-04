BAC2022 at NBHS – Community Welcome!

May 15th @ 6 Pm

A NIGHT OF

CELEBRATION,

WORSHIP, AND

CHALLENGE FOR

2022 GRADUATES

OF THE NORTH

BALTIMORE HIGH

SCHOOL.

COMMUNITY WELCOME!

GIFTS FOR

ATTENDING SENIORS

Sponsored By:

The Church of Christ

The Bridge Fellowship Church

Contact Pastor Mike @

thebridgeub@gmail.com or 419.857.8177

The North Baltimore High

School Cafetorium

Jazz Band @ 5:30 Pm

Attire – Business Casual

