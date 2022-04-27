North Baltimore, Ohio

April 27, 2022 9:29 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
2022.03.25 Update website
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Positions Available with WCCOA
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

May Day Daisy Bomber Comes to NB! Join the Fun!

 

 

 

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the May Day Daisy Bomber will again make FREE daisies available for North Baltimore villagers to take and place “in a deserving location.”

Please take ONE batch of three daisies, suggested as one each of small, medium, and tall.

The daisies will be available along the walkway in front of the Wolfe Community Room at the North Baltimore Public Library.

Brighten someone’s day!

 

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the May Day Daisy Bomber will again make FREE daisies available for North Baltimore villagers to take and place “in a deserving location.”

Please take ONE batch of three daisies, suggested as one each of small, medium, and tall.

The daisies will be available along the walkway in front of the Wolfe Community Room at the North Baltimore Public Library.

Brighten someone’s day!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website