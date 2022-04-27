May Day Daisy Bomber Comes to NB! Join the Fun!

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the May Day Daisy Bomber will again make FREE daisies available for North Baltimore villagers to take and place “in a deserving location.”

Please take ONE batch of three daisies, suggested as one each of small, medium, and tall.

The daisies will be available along the walkway in front of the Wolfe Community Room at the North Baltimore Public Library.

Brighten someone’s day!

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the May Day Daisy Bomber will again make FREE daisies available for North Baltimore villagers to take and place “in a deserving location.”

Please take ONE batch of three daisies, suggested as one each of small, medium, and tall.

The daisies will be available along the walkway in front of the Wolfe Community Room at the North Baltimore Public Library.

Brighten someone’s day!