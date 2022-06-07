Programs are Sizzling at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County

is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support

groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This

programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

 Are you a male identifying individual looking for support with your mental

wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group on Zoom the

second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6:00-7:30p.m. More details

at www.namiwoodcounty.org

 The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is free of charge, a

self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. WRAP was

developed by Mary Ann Copeland. Your WRAP program is designed by you

in practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well.

NAMI Wood County’s WRAP Workshop will be held Tuesday, June 21,

Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24 from 10-2p.m. all three days. Visit

https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap/ to register.

NAMI Wood County would like to thank the local businesses and organizations who

sponsored both their Mental Health Conference Series and Drive Out The Stigma

Golf Outing. Sponsors of the Mental Health Conference Series included: Assurance

Health System, Arrowhead Behavioral Health, Children’s Resource Center, The Cocoon,

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and United Way 211. Sponsors of the Drive Out The Stigma

Golf Outing included: Ben’s Crafts, BGSU Falcon Sports Properties, Fruth & Company,

PLL, and Unison Health.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for

more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member

including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels

range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are

opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and

more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a

hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, currently happening in-

person Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their

programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more

information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at

@NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.