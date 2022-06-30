Troop 315 July Newsletter

Summer Camp 2022 at PSR photo. This year, we took 16 scouts and 4 leaders to Pioneer Scout Reservation. Scouts earned quite a few merit badges and took 2nd place at waterball. The memories will last a lifetime for a scout who goes to camp. over 600 scouts and leaders attend the first week. They were in good company

Elections

The next 2 meetings on July 3rd and 10th will be troop elections. Annually, scouts vote on the next leaders for their troop. Boy led requires a Senior Patrol Leader and his Assistant SPL, 3 Patrol leaders for the 3 patrols and their Assistants, Troop Guide, Scribe, Quartermaster, Chaplin’s Aid, Historian. Thes ranks help a scout advance in their path towards Eagle. Speaking of Eagle. Jesse, Isaiah and Aaron are all working at that rank currently.

Upcoming camps that invite the families

There are 2 camps that the whole family can participate in with their sons. The first is on July 15-17 at Mansfield State Reformatory and the second is White Water Rafting on August 11-13. Both camps are tent style, We'd love to have you participate.

Mansfield Reformatory – cost $10.00 per person admission

July 15-17 We will meet at the scout house at 5:30pm and leave at 6pm to Bicentennial Park in Lexington, OH. Saturday morning, we will cook breakfast and tour the prison, depending on we will then go to The Mansfield Sheriffs Dept for Crim Prevention merit badge. Ill need a head count of all scouts and families going

Menu for camp….based on what we have left from summer camp…..

Friday night grilled hot dogs, chips, fruit, cookies, punch



Saturday Breakfast pancakes, sausage, choco milk



Sat Lunch cold cut subs , chips, cookies, punch



Sat Supper Tacos



Sunday Breakfast cereal, Choco milk



Grocery List – Food items needed. please email me what you can bring

5 8 pk Hot dog buns



40 ct hot dogs



2 bags precooked frozen sausage patties or links (freezer section at Wal mart)



5 8 pk hamburger buns



2 head lettuce



5 tomatoes



2 lbs ham



2 lbs turkey



2 lbs roast beef



4 pks large flour tortillas



8 lbs ground beef can broken into 2 families…



1 family bag shredded fiesta blend cheese



4 Gal Chocolate milk (BOES)



1 gal White milk (BOES)



Family picnic and awards July 24

Potluck style at the village park shelter house. Please arrive at 5:00pm with a hot or cold dish. Class A uniform for scouts. we will award and rank all scouts on their achievements. We will provide pulled pork and beverage. Bring table service for your family

Good ole Summertime July 30

This is an "all hands-on deck" fundraiser. We make a lot of money for the scouts but also require all parents who can help to step in with their scouts. Please sign up for 1 or 2 (2 hr) spots during the day. There will be a setup shift and the last shift will be the tear down. Ending around 10:30pm. We let the scouts go to fireworks and come back (if they're having them)

We are selling Pulled pork sandwiches, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Chips and canned soda. Troop 337 will sell breakfast in the morning til 10:30am

4 scouts and parents per shift. includes trash detail throughout the day dumping Patterson’s cans in the roll off behind Gerdeman’s

Fri 6:00pm – 8:00pm Setup



Sat 10:00am – 12:00pm



12:00pm – 2:00pm



2:00pm – 4:00pm



4:00pm – 6:00pm



6:00pm – 8:00pm



8:00pm – Teardown – still selling for til teardown



Let me know ASAP as to get the spot you want.

White Water Rafting

August 11-13, maybe 14th. Mr. Boes is looking at additional things to do down there to extend it a day. Cost is $110.00 and includes transportation to Ohio Pyle, PA. all meals, and a day of rafting. plus, all the sightseeing. again, families, can attend this camp and have a lot of fun. Just ask others in our troop who went last year. They voted to go again.

Shawn Benjamin