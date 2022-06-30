GOST NB Garden Club Flower Show Details

from Tracy Cotterman

The North Baltimore Garden Club will be holding its annual flower show. This year’s event will be held during Good Ole Summertime at the North Baltimore Public Library Wolfe Community Room, Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 12 pm-5 pm.

All area gardeners are invited to enter our competition.

We will be accepting both specimen flowers (annuals, and perennials), as well as flower arrangements, fairy gardens, hanging baskets, and both indoor and outdoor foliage and potted plants. A special category has been created this year for patriotic flower arrangements.

Entries can be dropped off Friday night July 29 from 5 pm-7 pm, as well as 9 am-10 am July 30.

Judging is closed and will be on the day of the show, between the hours of 10am-noon.

Pick-up of entries will be from 5 pm-6 pm Saturday after the show. All specimen flowers must be in clear vases, the club has a few vases available at the time of entry if needed.

Entry blanks, along with a complete listing of show categories, can be picked up at the North Baltimore Public Library or by contacting the Club at nbohiogardenclub@gmail.com.