North Baltimore, Ohio

Phyllis A. Hartigan, 89, of North Baltimore, passed away at 4:00 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on January 14, 1933, in Bowling Green to the late Harold and Gladys (McMahan) Baltz. She married Robert Hartigan on August 12, 1955, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2005.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Linette (Jim) Carver of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Brandon Carver, Erica (Tim) Franks, Justin (Jen) Carver and Todd (Caitlyn) Carver; and great-grandchildren: Lilyann, Lexy, TJ, Isaac, TyLee, Blaine, Brantley and Asher.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Raylene; and brothers: Stanley “Snap” Baltz and Wade Baltz.

Phyllis retired from Hartigan’s SOHIO as the Bookkeeper, which she and her husband had owned. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore. She was also a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star, Rocky Ford Red Hatters, Briar Hill Senior Executive Club, North Baltimore Business Women and North Baltimore High School 50 Year Club, and the Ladies Morning Glories. Phyllis had also been the local Toys for Tots coordinator for many years. She will always be remembered for the many daily hugs she would give to those she encountered.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.