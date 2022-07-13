Tom Reynolds Day at NB DQ Thursday!

The Daily Queen is hosting “Tom Reynolds Day” once again on his birthdate JULY 14th!

Hours will be Noon – 9:00pm.

The profits of the day will be donated to the “Reynolds Raiders Biology Scholarship” Fund.

It will be a special day with customer appreciation candy, coupons, ice cream giveaway basket raffle, special sandwich combinations, Birthday Cake Arctic Blast Special, etc.

Please show your support and come to the Daily Queen this Thursday. July 14th, 2022.

Tom taught math and science in the Findlay City Schools for 36 years at both Donnell and the high school. He was also the Varsity Golf Coach for over 20 years.

The Daily Queen has been a family-owned business for over 60 years in the same location in Downtown NB.

Be sure to stop by and celebrate Tom Reynolds Day with family and friends at the Daily Queen!