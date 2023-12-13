When you’re sick, you want to get better as quickly as possible. But some of your habits may actually make your symptoms worse. Avoid these common cold and flu missteps so you can stay on the road to recovery.

1. You try to power through. Don’t keep up with your usual routine. Your body needs energy to fight off that cold or flu virus. Make rest a priority. Cancel those plans and stay home from work or school. Along with helping your body recover, you’ll also keep from spreading those germs around.

2. You ignore flu symptoms. You usually don’t need to see a doctor for a run-of-the-mill cold. But call them if you have signs of the flu, such as a high fever, body aches, and fatigue. They can give you an antiviral drug such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or zanamivir (Relenza). If you take one in the first 48 hours that you’re sick, you can ease your symptoms and shorten your illness by 1 or 2 days.

3. You skimp on sleep. Not getting enough weakens your immune system, which makes it harder for you to battle that infection. One study found that people who get less than 6 hours of shut-eye a night are four times more likely to get sick than those who log at least 7. So go to bed early and take naps during the day. Are your symptoms keeping you up? Soothe a nighttime cough with a little honey, and run a humidifier to help you breathe easier.