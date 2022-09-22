Join In: 50th Anniversary of OHC at Van Buren State Park

We would like to invite you to join the N.W. region of the Ohio Horseman’s Council in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the OHC at the Van Buren State park campground this Saturday, September 24th.

We will have riders and non-riders from all over the state and some from the surrounding states in attendance. This will be the biggest gathering of equine enthusiasts in N.W. OH.

Please consider attending and find out what a great service the OHC does for our parks. You can learn more about the OHC and what we do at ohconline.com

FYI… The kids scavenger hunt and campsite trick-or-treat will be in the campgrounds