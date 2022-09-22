North Baltimore, Ohio

September 22, 2022 6:02 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Member Services Rep I
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Update email and photo
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
Ol’ Jenny
Logo

Join In: 50th Anniversary of OHC at Van Buren State Park

We would like to invite you to join the N.W. region of the Ohio Horseman’s Council in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the OHC at the Van Buren State park campground this Saturday, September 24th. 

We will have riders and non-riders from all over the state and some from the surrounding states in attendance. This will be the biggest gathering of equine enthusiasts in N.W. OH.

Please consider attending and find out what a great service the OHC does for our parks. You can learn more about the OHC and what we do at ohconline.com

FYI… The kids scavenger hunt and campsite trick-or-treat will be in the campgrounds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website