North Baltimore, Ohio

David Swope, 80, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:42 a.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on July 10, 1942, in North Baltimore to the late Millard and Ruth (Jeffery) Swope. He married Helen Oler on January 23, 1964, and she survives.



David is survived by four children: Shawyn (Dennis) Miller of North Baltimore, Melissa (Bradley) Betts of Pataskala, Susan (Brian) Fleck of North Baltimore and Michael (Holli) Swope of Van Buren; his grandchildren: Stephanie (Joshua) Fleckner, Ashley (Corey) Povenmire, Christopher (Megan) Betts, Haleigh Fleck, Kelsea Betts, Madison Swope, Hunter Fleck, and Dalton Swope; two great-grandchildren: Kora Fleckner and Jackson Povenmire; his sister, Patty Krontz of Ottawa.



David worked in construction early in life. He then began his employment at Hancock Wood Electric and retired after 41 years. He loved antique guns, learning about historical events, flea markets, spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports and playing with his four cats.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.) prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Humane Society and/or Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.