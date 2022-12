Lady Tiger Fall in Overtime

High School Girls Basketball Results

Waynesfield-Goshen @ North Baltimore – 12/17/2022

Varsity Girls



Waynesfield-Goshen – 38

North Baltimore – 33

(Overtime)



Varsity Overall Record 0-8, BVC Record 0-3



GIRL’S BASKETBALL UPCOMING SCHEDULE

*Games are Varsity Only

Mon 12/19 @ Crestline, 6pm

Wed 12/21 Ridgedale, 6pm

Tue 12/27 @ Seneca East, 6pm

Tue 1/3 Liberty Center, 6pm

Thur 1/5 Vanlue, 6pm

Sat 1/7 @ Mohawk, Noon

Thur 1/12 @ Arlington, 6pm

Sat 1/14 Patrick Henry, 12pm

Thur 1/19 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Tue 1/24 Hardin-Northern, 6pm (Drill Team)

Thur 1/26 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm

Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 6pm

Thur 2/2 McComb, 6pm

Thur 2/9 @ Arcadia, 6pm