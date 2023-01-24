NWS: WINTER STORM WARNING 3 AM TO 11 PM WEDNESDAY

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM EST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Hancock counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will overspread the area early
Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Snow may transition to
a wintry mix briefly Wednesday afternoon before transitioning
back to snow Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow is expected
Wednesday morning when snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour can
be expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1