NWS: WINTER STORM WARNING 3 AM TO 11 PM WEDNESDAY

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM EST

WEDNESDAY…



* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches.



* WHERE…Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Hancock counties.



* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM EST Wednesday.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will overspread the area early

Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Snow may transition to

a wintry mix briefly Wednesday afternoon before transitioning

back to snow Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow is expected

Wednesday morning when snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour can

be expected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1