2023 TEA & TALK SERIES at Wood County Historical

2023 TEA & TALK SERIES TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation over a topic of interest. Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea.



Price: $25/Museum Members, $30/Non-Members, $30/Gluten Free/Vegan Meal

All Ticket Sales are Final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.



Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.



The Museum has also partnered with The Summer Kitchen in Helena, OH for the tea being served at the event. Each tea will feature the Museums custom “Brandeberry Maple Muffin” tea blend, as well as a special “feature” tea.



*Please note, the museum will still be closed for tours due to ongoing renovations and repairs from the Winter 2022 storm flood damage. The museum is open for events/programs only at this time.



Tea & Talk Series: Libbey Spun Fiber Glass

In the Toledo Museum of Art’s collection, they have a Spun Fiber Glass Dress made for the 1893 World’s Fair, by Libbey Glass Company. Join us for further discussion about fiber glass ensembles are made, the conservation treatment of this work, and the narrative around the creation of the dress.



APRIL 20, 2023 AT 2 PM:

Tea & Talk Series: You Can’t Play Ball in a Skirt!

Join us for a discussion about Alta Weiss, and how she put herself through medical school playing professional baseball on a men’s team in the early 1900s.



MAY 18, 2023 AT 2 PM:

Tea & Talk Series: Underwear Etiquette

Advice literature was rampant with guidelines on how to conduct one’s self; underwear was a central subject of this genre. A glimpse of an ankle, naked shoulders, an untied cravat – learn about the social protocols of hidden clothing.



OCTOBER 26, 2023 AT 2 PM:

Tea & Talk Series: Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics

Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics is a WBGU-PBS public television documentary and oral history project marking the electoral achievements of Democratic and Republican women who have broken electoral barriers in Ohio. Greeted with skepticism by voters beginning in the 1960s, each trailblazer overcame obstacles and sometimes hostility to get elected. Featured trailblazers include the first woman Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, the first African American woman lieutenant governor in all 50 states, and the longest-serving woman in the US House of Representatives.



DECEMBER 14, 2023 AT 2 PM:

Tea & Talk Series: Fashion After Dark

During the 19th century, innovations in artificial light had a profound effect on fashion. From gas to early electricity, light changed the way that colors, textures, and embellishments appeared at night. Learn about what fashion editors recommended, what women wore, and how they shopped.

