8th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Results – Games 2 & 3, by Suzanne Bucher

@ Cory-Rawson HS

On Wednesday, February 15th, at the Cory-Rawson Invite for the BVC, #3 NB 8th Grade boys faced #2 Van Buren in their 2nd game of the tournament. It was a close game all the way down to the very end, and Van Buren came up with the win defeating NB with a final score of 35-33.

On Saturday, February 18th, NB defeated Pandora-Gilboa 37-27 in the consolation game. #1 Liberty-Benton defeated #2 Van Buren 39-26 in the championship game.

Semi-Final Game

#3 North Baltimore vs #2 Van Buren – 2/15/2023

8th Grade Boys

Van Buren – 35

N Baltimore – 33

———————-

Zander Ferdinandsen – 12

Jonah Hagemyer – 12

Luke Long – 5

Gabe Patterson – 4

Consolation Game

#3 North Baltimore vs #5 Pandora-Gilboa – 2/18/2023

8th Grade Boys

N Baltimore – 37

Pandora-Gilboa – 27

———————–

Zander Ferdinandsen – 10

Luke Long – 8

Gabe Patterson – 8

Jonah Hagemyer – 4

Trevor Walter – 4

Jack Clark – 3

8th Grade Final Record 13-5