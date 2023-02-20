8th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Results – Games 2 & 3, by Suzanne Bucher
@ Cory-Rawson HS
On Wednesday, February 15th, at the Cory-Rawson Invite for the BVC, #3 NB 8th Grade boys faced #2 Van Buren in their 2nd game of the tournament. It was a close game all the way down to the very end, and Van Buren came up with the win defeating NB with a final score of 35-33.
On Saturday, February 18th, NB defeated Pandora-Gilboa 37-27 in the consolation game. #1 Liberty-Benton defeated #2 Van Buren 39-26 in the championship game.
Semi-Final Game
#3 North Baltimore vs #2 Van Buren – 2/15/2023
8th Grade Boys
Van Buren – 35
N Baltimore – 33
———————-
Zander Ferdinandsen – 12
Jonah Hagemyer – 12
Luke Long – 5
Gabe Patterson – 4
Consolation Game
#3 North Baltimore vs #5 Pandora-Gilboa – 2/18/2023
8th Grade Boys
N Baltimore – 37
Pandora-Gilboa – 27
———————–
Zander Ferdinandsen – 10
Luke Long – 8
Gabe Patterson – 8
Jonah Hagemyer – 4
Trevor Walter – 4
Jack Clark – 3
8th Grade Final Record 13-5