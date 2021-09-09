North Baltimore, Ohio

9-11 Memorial Walk Planned in NB Saturday

 

A 9-11 Memorial & Tribute Walk will begin at 7:30 am this Saturday, Sept. 11,2021
 
Walkers are asked to meet in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio at North Baltimore Nutrition, 142 N. Main Str. 
 
The walkers will head east on East Broadway to the Slippery Elm Trail where walkers will be walking on the multi-use asphalt path for a total of 9.11 miles.
 
There is NO COST for the walk. Any donations will be given to the Police and Fire here in North Baltimore.
 
All participants are encouraged to wear patriotic colors and hand flags if they have them
 
Any questions please contact Laura Vitt at 419-857-1328 or Mitch Archer 419-348-6941.

