9 Helpful Mealtime Hacks (from iconic TV host and actor)

“Juggling our family’s hectic schedule and my career means we’re constantly seeking ways to get meals on the table quickly and without too much prep time,” said Ribeiro, who has been a longtime spokesperson for the Bob Evans brand. “Along with many tips I’ve learned along the way, I discovered that Bob Evans is a great mealtime solution for busy families like mine.”

Here are some of Ribeiro’s best tips for managing a busy family kitchen and coming up with delicious, satisfying and convenient meals.

1. Prep meals ahead

To help your family get through the busy work and school week, brown up a batch of Bob Evans Sausage over the weekend so you’ll have plenty to add to dishes throughout the week — like breakfast tacos, biscuits and gravy, pasta dishes and shepherd’s pie, just to name a few. Get creative and combine the sausage with buttered veggies and potatoes for a quick and easy weeknight meal or swap out the protein source in some of your favorite recipes.

2. Spice it up

You can put your own personal tastes into family favorites like Bob Evans ready-to-heat Original Mashed Potatoes or Macaroni & Cheese by sprucing them up with a variety of toppings and mix-ins that you love, like garlic, jalapenos or bacon bits.

3. Easy microwave cleaning

Need a quick fix to help you clean out your microwave? Put a cup of water and half a cup of vinegar into a microwave-safe bowl and place it in your microwave, then microwave on high until the mixture comes to a boil and the window steams up. Allow the microwave to cool for a few minutes, then wipe the interior down with a sponge or cloth.

4. Freshen your kitchen with citrus

Did you know that you can clean up your wooden cutting board by massaging it with coarse salt and half a lemon? Try it! You can also use ground-up citrus peels of any kind, along with ice, to freshen your kitchen sink drain or garbage disposal.

5. Save time and fridge space

You can avoid having too many unwanted leftovers and reduce post-dinner clean-up at the same time by using single-serve side dishes. Bob Evans offers convenient, single-serve options like Mashed Potatoes in a variety of flavors, and Macaroni & Cheese, which can also make it a lot easier to satisfy family members asking for different choices at dinnertime.

6. End the cling wrap wrestling match for leftovers

If you have trouble getting your cling wrap to cooperate (and who doesn’t?), store it in the refrigerator for a while. Chilling your cling wrap will temporarily reduce its “stickiness,” making it much easier to use.

7. Dish-drying hack

Are you tired of your dishes still being wet after you clean them in the dishwasher? Place a clean dish towel within the dishwasher’s door once the cleaning cycle is complete, close it and wait five minutes, then — voila! Your dishes will be dry and ready to put away.

8. Easy butter softening trick

Need softened butter for a recipe or just easier spreading? Microwaving often melts your butter into a puddle, which may not be what you want. First, measure and unwrap the amount of butter you need. Cut the butter into thin slices or small chunks and leave out of the fridge — in around 10 minutes you’ll have softened butter.

9. Salvage hardened brown sugar

If your brown sugar has hardened into an unusable block, don’t toss it out — instead, place a slice of fresh bread along with the brown sugar in an airtight container. After about a day, the sugar will have absorbed moisture from the bread to make it soft and crumbly again. This is also a great use for the ends of bread that nobody wants for their sandwiches!

These tips will help make your kitchen management and mealtimes a lot easier.

To find Bob Evans products, recipe inspiration and a retailer near you, visit BobEvansGrocery.com.