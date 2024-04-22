JH Track Report for April 19, 2024



from Coach Dan Davis

Jr High Track Home Quad (4/15/24) & Ada Invite (4/18/24)

This past week the Jr High Track team got two meets in, in good weather conditions too! On Monday we hosted Cory-Rawson, Ridgedale, Arcadia, & Vanlue. Boys finished 3rd with 38 points (missing some team members at baseball) while girls finished 2nd with 86.5 points. Cory-Rawson won both boys & girls for the 5 team meet, their program has become a force to reckon with. Then on Thursday the team traveled to Ada to compete in their third annual jr high invite, featuring 14 teams! Girls finished 7th (missing our top point earner) and the boys 12th. We saw a lot of good things that should propel us for the rest of the season.

Boys High Jump Record is Set High

On Monday Rhys Williams joined Adam Wymer (‘89) and Loren Welch (‘92) on the Jr High Record Board as he tied the 32 year-old High Jump Record of 5ft 7in. What’s even more remarkable, this was just his second time competing in the event. Then on Thursday, he decided he’d rather just see his name on the record board, jumping 5ft 8in, setting the new school record and also the invite record! Unfortunately, he over jumped the mat, landing on the ground with his head and neck absorbing the impact. He was done competing in the invite at that point. Later on that night Rhys took a trip to a couple hospitals, including a helicopter ride, thankfully he’s going to be fine, just a little banged up. This invite will be one he remembers forever!

Girl Throwers Take 1st at Home Quad Meet

At the home quad meet Trinity Kline finished 1st in shot put & Samantha Wymer finished 1st in discus. Anytime you finish 1st in an event is something to be proud of, and hopefully these two girls gain more confidence from this meet going forward! (fyi athletes don’t like getting pictures taken at school)

Thank you to the Stufft’s for providing snacks at the meet and Mrs. Vanlerberg for the pictures, along with Macin Pettry!

Home Quad Meet Results:

https://www.baumspage.com/trackms/northbaltimore/041524/2024/2024%20Results.pdf

Home Quad Pictures:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/WJt3a7DyW82EWYBy7

PRs Performer List from Monday

Sydney Meggitt – 100m 14.69 (2nd) & Long Jump 10-6

Ava DeLancy – 100m 14.77 (3rd)

Jayme Zeigler – 200m 31.64 (3rd)

Rylee Fennell – 400m 1:11 (3rd)

Ady Reynolds – 800m 2:50 (1st) & 1600m 6:01 (2nd)

Sienna Snyder – Long Jump 8-2

Maddie Stufft – High Jump 4-2 (3rd)

Valentina Limon – Long Jump 6-10

Bri Garcia – Shot Put 19-7

Trinity Kline – Shot Put 23-6 (1st)

Samantha Wymer – Shot Put 21-3.5 (3rd) & Disc 58-7 (1st)

Konnor Mills – 110H 21.87 & 400m 1:13

Quintin Contreras – 200m 31.16 (3rd)

Garret Williams – 800m 2:55 (3rd)

Nolan Baltz – Long Jump 14-2.5 (3rd)

Gabe Berger – Long Jump 10-0

Connor Coup – Shot Put 22-7 & Disc 47-5

Aident Tatham – Disc 63-7

Rhys Williams – High Jump 5-7 (1st)

Ada Invite

Girls Continue to Lower 4×800 Record

Once again the 4×800 team of Lyv Amburgey, Maddie Stufft, Evey Thompson, & Ady Reynolds lowered their record time of 12:17.20 to 12:06.33 Thursday at Ada. They’ll get a few more opportunities to get this time below 12:00 and it should happen.

Reynolds Outruns Competition

Might be safe to say Ady Reynolds runs better in warmer weather. Her times this week compared to cold Mechanicsburg were 15 seconds better in the 800 and 30 seconds in the mile. On Monday Ady was bested by a Cory-Rawson runner by 1 second in the mile. Thursday, at Ada, she beat that same girl by 11 seconds. She also happened to beat Chloe Hamlin’s school record time of 5:55.2 set in 2008. The new record is now 5:53.62, and she’s not done running yet!

Amburgey Runs the Relays

Track and Field is mostly individual events added up to make a team score, except for the four relay events. Lyv Amburgey has been a usual member of those relay teams, giving up some opportunities to perform as an individual. At the invite she ran on the 4×800, 4×200, and 4×400 teams, earning 12 points total. She does so with a great attitude and knows it is what’s best for the team. Good things happen to those types of athletes…

Points & PRs

In track and field you want to score points, and beat other teams. Points can be hard to come by, especially at a 14 team invite. Sometimes teams just have faster athletes, little you can do. 78% of the points scored last year for the boys are now in 9th grade, including an individual who scored over 200. Not easy to replace that production, but the 8th grade boys this year have stepped into the leadership role and are showing the ropes to the 7th graders. Points will come, Personal Records are already coming.

Cam McCartney is one to note from Thursday. He ran a 6:01 mile, beating his previous best this season by 17 seconds. Did I mention his fastest mile time as a 7th grader was 6:51… chip away to create the masterpiece!

PRs Performer List from Thursday

Zech Boyd-Reyes – 110H 21.26

Quintin Contreras – 200m 30.90

Trevey Phanthavong – 800m 2:44.23

Cam McCartney – 1600m 6:01

Trever Delacerda – Shot Put 31-8

Rhys Williams – High Jump 5-8 (1st)

Mia Ostrander – 200m 29.92 (3rd)

Jayme Zeigler – 200m 31.28

Sophia Hixson – 400m 1:30

Ady Reynolds – 800m 2:44.43 (1st) & 1600m 5:53.62 (1st)

Sydney Meggitt – Long Jump 11-10

On Monday the Jr High Team will be competing for the last time at home this season, in the Mixed Relays Invite. All events are relays, including boys & girls together! It should be a great event before sending them off to Washington DC the next day.

Thank you to the Coup’s for providing snacks for the invite!

Ada Invite Results:

https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/592793-ada-jh-invitational-2024/results

Ada Invite Pictures:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/QXatLsY56aVK9cc38