A Beginner’s Guide to Collecting Cars

For some, car collecting is a lifestyle that has taken years to perfect, while others simply collect for a fun weekend hobby. Regardless of your intent, you can make getting started easier by following this guide to collecting cars.

Make Sure You Have Space

For an average homeowner, a garage only holds one to two cars. Make sure you have the right amount of space for car collecting, either in your home or through an outside facility. Lifts and shelving units for spare parts can open up space in your garage for your new collection. Facility or warehouse storage is a great option if your garage cannot accommodate a car collection. However, depending on how much time you will be investing in your collection, you should make sure your car is readily accessible.

What Kind of Collector Are You?

Car collecting comes in many forms. Do you plan to collect cars for profit? Maybe you plan to collect cars to race, display in showrooms, or a combination of both. Either way, it is best to have a theme in mind when collecting. Collect cars with their specific purpose in mind, as well as the type of car you are interested in. For example, knowing you have an interest in classic cars might steer you towards purchasing classic cars to display in showcases. Having a sense of direction can help you determine how to shape and mold your collection accordingly.

Network

Having a network of fellow car collectors will help you learn the ways of car collecting. Local car collecting clubs will connect you with like-minded people to share your new hobby with and learn new tips and tricks from. Clubs can be a great resource for learning about cars and gaining technical advice for the next addition to your collection.

How Much Time Will You Spend?

Car collecting can take a lot of time and dedication, depending on what path you take. If you plan to spend a large portion of time on your collection, purchasing cars that require a lot of work and care will not be a problem for you. If you have limited time to dedicate to your new hobby, purchasing ready-to-go cars or employing someone else to do the maintenance work on your collection is the best option for you.

This guide to collecting cars will keep you on the right track when looking into becoming a car collector. Determining your space availability, the type of collector you want to be, exploring nearby networks, and mapping out your time will help you start your collection off right.