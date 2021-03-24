A Bowl Full of Flavor

(Culinary.net) If you’re looking for a dinner or lunch combination that is wholesome, filling and, of course, easy, you’re not alone. Meal prepping is a popular trend for many people (and families) who are working on healthy eating habits but are constantly on the go.

No matter if you’re searching for a healthy family dinner, a quick lunch at home or an easy idea to meal prep for the week ahead, this Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowl is perfect for seafood lovers who also enjoy a hint of spice. It’s fresh, healthy and full of deliciously prepared shrimp and veggies, including mushrooms, peppers and cucumbers.

The sauce is light and has a sweet yet spicy vibe. Everything rests over 1 cup of steamy quinoa – a filling base that also serves as an easy way to add some healthy grains to your diet.

To make this quick and easy recipe, prepare the quinoa according to the package directions and set aside.

Next, combine orange juice, hot sauce, honey, soy sauce, vegetable oil, lime juice and miso in a medium bowl and whisk together.

Pour about one-fourth of the liquid into a separate bowl and set aside the smaller portion.

In the medium bowl, add shrimp to marinate for about 15 minutes.

Add butter to a hot skillet, along with the shrimp mixture. Cook shrimp for 2 minutes on each side then add mushrooms and cook until tender.

Now it’s time to assemble your bowls. Start with quinoa then top with bell peppers, cucumbers, green onions, avocado and the perfectly pink shrimp. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and cilantro for some extra texture. Drizzle bowls with the remaining sauce.

Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowls

Serves: 2

1 cup quinoa

1 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon white miso

1/4 cup butter

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cucumber, sliced into half moons

5 green onions, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Set aside. In medium bowl, whisk orange juice, hot sauce, honey, soy sauce, vegetable oil, lime juice and miso until combined. Pour one-quarter of liquid into separate bowl. Set aside. Add shrimp to remaining mixture and marinate 15 minutes. Heat large skillet over medium heat with butter. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes on each side until pink. Add mushrooms and cook until tender. In two serving bowls, divide quinoa, bell pepper, cucumber, onions, avocado and shrimp. Sprinkle sesame seeds and cilantro over both bowls. Drizzle with reserved dressing.

