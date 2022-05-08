A Budget-Friendly Flooring Option with Vibrant Variety

(Family Features) Floors are an investment. When you’re sitting down to plan out a remodel, you don’t typically start with a designer lamp or a sleek lounge chair – you design your spaces from the floor up.

As you’re planning out your remodel this spring, consider an option like Beautifully Responsible resilient flooring to bring the room to life while giving you room to live your life. If you’re redoing your kitchen, you need floors that can stand up to spills and other messes.

If you just got a puppy, you’ll need floors that don’t pause at the sight of paws. Resilient flooring offers durable options that can stand up to everyday wear and tear, all in designs that can fit your budget.

Consider these reasons to opt for resilient flooring during your remodel.

Woodgrain Without Budget Drain

You can leave the hammer and tile spacers at the store and still bring beautiful oak or pine woodgrain or ornate stone patterns into your home on a budget. Resilient flooring offers a wide variety of color, texture and design options to fit nearly any vision you can dream up. Beyond their surface beauty, resilient flooring options from members of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute are made with sustainable manufacturing practices like reducing energy, water and waste, and avoiding depleting limited natural resources.

New Floors Faster

Many resilient floors are designed to be easier to install, but you can also find resilient flooring options in nearly every home improvement store – meaning you could get started on your renovation today. Whether it’s in sheets that can cover an entire room or luxury vinyl tiles you can tailor to your space, resilient flooring can save time and money on installation.

A Breath of Fresh Air

As the seasons change and allergies abound, make sure your flooring helps create a healthy and quality indoor environment. Hundreds of resilient flooring products and their adhesives have earned the third-party FloorScore IAQ Certification, which originated within the resilient flooring category, setting strict limits on the types and amounts of volatile organic compounds that can be emitted from non-carpet flooring products.

Whatever look you want, whatever room you’re renovating, there’s a resilient floor that can add a spring to your step this season. Find your floor today at beautifullyresponsible.com.



SOURCE:

Beautifully Responsible