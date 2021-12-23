A Cheesy Winter Warm-Up

(Family Features) One of the easiest ways to warm up at the end of a winter day – both inside and out – is by sharing a comforting meal with loved ones.

Getting your whole family to the table can be surprisingly easy when a savory dish like Cheesy Spinach Ravioli awaits. This recipe offers a kid-friendly way to get a serving of greens along with favorite flavors. Originally started by an Italian mother more than 80 years ago, having a delicious jar of RAGÙ sauce in hand, with its distinctive yellow cap, can help anyone create this mouthwatering recipe and quick real-world dishes at home.

Having a go-to jar of sauce in your pantry offers an invaluable resource for at-home cooks who want to “cook like a mother” and create delicious, homemade recipes regardless of culinary skill. With a wide array of flavor varieties, the rich heritage of these familiar sauces can quickly help you make cold days feel far away while elevating everyday meals at the family table.

Cheesy Spinach Ravioli

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: about 1 hour

Yield: 17-20 ravioli

Dough:

3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 pinch salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

4 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

water

Filling:

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups chopped spinach, fresh or frozen

1 pinch salt

1 pinch pepper

1 container (15 ounces) ricotta cheese

Toppings:

1 jar (24 ounces) RAGÙ Old World Style Traditional Sauce

shredded mozzarella cheese

2 chopped basil leaves

2 chopped sprigs rosemary

grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

To make dough: Place 2 1/2 cups flour in bowl and make hole in center. Add salt, garlic powder, olive oil, eggs and egg yolks to hole. Slowly bring flour into middle and knead into ball. Cover with bowl and let rest 20 minutes. To make filling: In pan over medium heat, add olive oil; add spinach, salt and pepper then saute until spinach is wilted. Let cool then mix in ricotta cheese; set aside. Cut dough in half. Sprinkle remaining flour on large cutting board and roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into rectangle then cut into 2-3-inch squares. Set scraps aside. Brush water on squares then spoon 1 teaspoon spinach-ricotta filling in center of every other square. Top with remaining squares. Use fork to crimp edges. Repeat with remaining dough. Form scraps into ball and repeat. Put ravioli in boiling water, 8-10 minutes; they will rise to top when done. In saucepan over medium heat, heat sauce until simmering. Place ravioli on plate and top with warm sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and rosemary. Grate Parmesan cheese on top, if desired.



