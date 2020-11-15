A Classic, Slow-Cooked Meal

(Culinary.net) Whether you’re looking for a family meal or a dish to feed a different type of crowd, taking advantage of kitchen tools like your slow cooker can help take the effort out of preparation.
Flavored using cranberries and oranges, this Cranberry-Orange Pork Loin is a classic dish that’s perfect for entertaining any type of group.
Cranberry-Orange Pork Loin
Servings: 6
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 pork loin (4 pounds), tied at 1-inch intervals
- 14 ounces cranberry sauce
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3 strips orange zest
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- In skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
- Sear pork loin on all sides.
- In slow cooker, stir cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, orange juice, cinnamon and orange zest until combined. Set pork loin in middle of sauce mixture and drizzle sauce over meat.
- Cover and cook on low 4 hours, or until meat reaches 140-145 F.
- Transfer pork to cutting board. Remove twine.
- Strain cranberries from slow cooker; set aside. Pour strained liquid into skillet. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer 7-8 minutes.
- Spoon cranberries and sauce over pork loin.
