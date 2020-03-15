NBX WaterShedsun
A Comfort Food Classic

Nothing soothes stress like comfort food.

(Culinary.net) This recipe with crumbled bacon and cubed potatoes smothered in melted cheddar cheese is sure to satisfy.

Find more meal ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Cheesy Baked Potato Casserole

  • 5          pounds red potatoes, cubed
  • 1          pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1          pound cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 16        ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1          yellow onion, chopped
  • 1          cup mayonnaise
  • 8          ounces sour cream
  • 1          tablespoon minced chives
  • 1          teaspoon salt
  • 1/2       teaspoon pepper
  1. Heat oven to 325° F.
  2. In large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.
  3. In separate large bowl, combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt and pepper. Add to potato and bacon mixture until combined.
  4. Pour into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake 50-60 minutes until browned and bubbly.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

