A Creamy Complement for Summer Steaks

When it’s time to fire up the grill this summer for an all-American classic, you can take steak to the next level by pairing it with a creamy sauce that delivers a kick.

This Horseradish and Chive Sauce is the ideal complement for juicy steak; try making a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld together overnight. Find more ideas for upgrading your grilling experience at OmahaSteaks.com.

Horseradish and Chive Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1-24 hours

Yield: 1 1/4 cups

1 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons fresh grated horseradish

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

2 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Boneless New York Strips (10 ounces each), thawed

In small bowl, mix sour cream, horseradish, chives, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight, if possible, to let flavors meld. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Spread rub over steaks. Grill steaks to desired doneness. Serve with Horseradish and Chive Sauce.

SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks