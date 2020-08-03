A Delightfully Creamy Dessert

(Culinary.net) Simple, sweet treats are always a win with the family when you need to change things up a bit. Enjoy some decadence with this dessert recipe including creamy cheesecake filling coupled with chocolate cookie dough for a truly rich delight.

Find more dessert ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!



Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

2 rolls chocolate chip cookie dough, divided

2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces each), softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Press 1 1/4 cookie dough rolls into bottom of pan. In large bowl, mix cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar, mix well. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Pour cheesecake filling over cookie dough base. Crumble remaining cookie dough over cream cheese filling. Bake 35-40 minutes. Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net