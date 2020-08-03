NBX WaterShedsun
T and J Jan 2020
Weekly Specials
Dec. 2019 new logo
Site Manager PT
Logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us

A Delightfully Creamy Dessert

(Culinary.net) Simple, sweet treats are always a win with the family when you need to change things up a bit. Enjoy some decadence with this dessert recipe including creamy cheesecake filling coupled with chocolate cookie dough for a truly rich delight.

Find more dessert ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!


Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

  • 2          rolls chocolate chip cookie dough, divided
  • 2          packages cream cheese (8 ounces each), softened
  • 1/2       cup sugar
  • 2          eggs, at room temperature
  • 1          teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Heat oven to 350 F.
  2. Prepare 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
  3. Press 1 1/4 cookie dough rolls into bottom of pan.
  4. In large bowl, mix cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar, mix well. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Pour cheesecake filling over cookie dough base.
  5. Crumble remaining cookie dough over cream cheese filling.
  6. Bake 35-40 minutes.
  7. Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website