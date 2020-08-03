A Delightfully Creamy Dessert

(Culinary.net) Simple, sweet treats are always a win with the family when you need to change things up a bit. Enjoy some decadence with this dessert recipe including creamy cheesecake filling coupled with chocolate cookie dough for a truly rich delight.
Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars
- 2 rolls chocolate chip cookie dough, divided
- 2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces each), softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Prepare 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
- Press 1 1/4 cookie dough rolls into bottom of pan.
- In large bowl, mix cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar, mix well. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Pour cheesecake filling over cookie dough base.
- Crumble remaining cookie dough over cream cheese filling.
- Bake 35-40 minutes.
- Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.
