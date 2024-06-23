A Dermatologist’s Ultimate Summer Guide for Whole Body Care

(BPT) – You probably worry a lot about caring for your body — especially your skin — over the winter, when harsh temps and cold winds can take their toll. But did you know your self-care routine could also use an overhaul to face the challenges of the hot summer months?

“Just like you change your clothes depending on the season, your skincare routine needs to change in the summer, too,” said board certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu. “While many of us are well versed in how to care for our skin in the winter, summertime brings its own concerns.” To help you enjoy the sunshine and warmer temps without stressing your skin, here are some of her tips for your best summer body care.

Layer on the sunscreen

Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin before going out and about, even on cloudy days. Be sure to bring some along with you if you plan to spend your whole day outdoors and be ready to reapply after spending time in the water.

What to do about body odor

One of the biggest challenges during the heat of summer is coping with increased odor, which can impact not just your armpits, but everywhere on your body. To address this concern, some women take multiple showers a day or use powder or perfumes that only mask the odor, rather than addressing it at its source.

“First and foremost, I want to say that body odor is 100% normal and definitely expected with the hotter weather,” said Dr. Liu. “If you’re looking for a solution to help you stay fresher longer, I highly recommend Secret Whole Body Deodorant, which is made with ingredients you can use for the whole body, including intimate areas, for external use only.”

Made with skin care ingredients, Secret Whole Body Deodorant is tested by gynecologists and dermatologists, and is free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates and parabens. It comes in three unique formulations:

Aluminum Free Whole Body Deodorant Stick is ideal for use under breasts or where thighs rub together. Made with shea butter and coconut oil, the stick glides on smooth and clear. Available in Peach & Vanilla Blossom, Lilac & Waterlily scents and Unscented. Aluminum Free Whole Body Deodorant Invisible Cream is perfect for use in intimate areas, and it can easily and precisely be applied by hand. Made with skin care ingredients, the water-based cream absorbs quickly, with no pilling. Available in Peach & Vanilla Blossom scent and Unscented. Aluminum Free Whole Body Deodorant Spray allows for touchless application across your body and is made with 100% natural propellant so you can experience the full array of light, fresh fragrance notes. Available in Peach & Vanilla Blossom and Lilac & Waterlily scents.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant provides 72 hours of clinically proven odor protection for your whole body, to help you feel fresher no matter what summer throws your way.

Ways to avoid dry skin

While dry skin is common during winter, the summer weather can also be a culprit! Whether you’re going in and out of air-conditioned buildings and hot outdoor air, spending time in the blazing sun or going for a swim in chlorinated pools and salty sea water, these activities can all strip the skin of its natural oils.

“It’s really important to rinse your skin well after swimming,” said Dr. Liu. “I always recommend that my patients use a gentle cleanser to remove debris — and then immediately apply a moisturizer on damp skin to reduce dryness and irritation.”

Revamp your bathroom cabinet

With the changing seasons, it’s also a great time to refresh your bathroom cabinets and drawers to declutter and remove items that are past their expiration date. “Go through your products so you can toss out anything you no longer use, or that’s old or expired,” said Dr. Liu. Check your products for texture or color changes, for example. Those are signs that it’s time to get a new one.

With these tips, you can enjoy all of the fun summer activities you love while looking, feeling — and smelling your best, all day long.