A Fall Finger Food for Dessert

(Culinary.net) Pumpkin is the flavor of the season when fall comes around, especially when used in heartwarming desserts and sweet treats the whole family can enjoy.

This autumn, when your loved ones start searching the kitchen for sweets, you can turn to Spiced Pumpkin Carrot Cheesecake Cupcakes for a tasty handheld way to appease those festive cravings. Combining pumpkin quick bread with a handful of household ingredients, this easy recipe makes it simple to serve up traditional tastes in a matter of minutes.

Plus, with kid-friendly instructions that call for minimal complicated tasks, the whole family can enjoy creating these cupcake masterpieces together as a celebration of moments spent together.

Spiced Pumpkin Carrot Cheesecake Cupcakes

Serves: 12

1 box (14 ounces) pumpkin quick bread, divided

1 cup carrots, shredded

3 eggs, divided

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup pecans, chopped

3 tablespoons butter, softened

Heat oven to 350 F. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners. In large bowl, stir 1/2 pumpkin quick bread package, carrots, 1 egg, milk, raisins and oil until blended. Fill each cupcake liner 3/4 full. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, remaining eggs, sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Spoon cream cheese mixture over cupcake batter. In medium bowl, use fork to combine remaining bread package mix, pecans and butter until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over cream cheese in each cup. Bake 25 minutes. Cool completely on wire rack.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net