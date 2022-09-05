North Baltimore, Ohio

September 5, 2022 6:15 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
2022.03.25 Update website
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Logo

A Family Favorite in Just 5 Minutes

(Culinary.net) Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work.

When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all it takes is a few minutes out of your day to make 5-Minute Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars. This quick and simple dessert makes it easy to celebrate the day’s accomplishments without added stress.

As a fun way for little ones to help in the kitchen, you can cook together the butter, marshmallows, peanut butter and cereal then let the kiddos drizzle the key ingredient: melted chocolate. All that’s left to do is cut and serve or pack a few off to school and work for an afternoon treat.  

Find more seasonal dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!



5-Minute Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars

Recipe adapted from ScrummyLane.com

  • 4          tablespoons butter
  • 10        ounces marshmallows
  • 1/2       cup peanut butter
  • 6          cups cereal
  • 4          ounces milk chocolate, melted
  • 4          ounces dark chocolate, melted
  1. Heat saucepan over low heat. Add butter, marshmallows and peanut butter; stir to combine. Add cereal; mix until coated.
  2. Line 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment paper. Add cereal mixture to pan.
  3. In bowl, mix milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Drizzle chocolate over cereal mixture; spread evenly then allow to cool.
  4. Cut into bars and serve.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website