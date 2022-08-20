A Fast, Flavorful Solution for Simplifying Family Meals

While the first step to a successful family meal is finding a recipe everyone loves, a second important piece to the puzzle is creating a dish that leaves enough time for special moments at the table. Try to serve easy-to-make favorites that call for versatile ingredients and simple instructions.

These Sheet Pan Hawaiian Veal Meatballs are a perfect example of a quick yet delicious meal your loved ones can enjoy without committing an entire evening to the kitchen. With veal as a key ingredient that cooks fast and easy, it’s ideal for weeknights and meal prepping ahead of busy weeks.

Plus, it’d be a cinch to double the meatballs and freeze half of them to make prep even easier the next time your family craves the sweet and savory combination of pineapple, fresh veggies and tender veal.

Sheet Pan Hawaiian Veal Meatballs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Meatballs:

2 pounds ground veal

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/4 cup milk

3 green onions, chopped

1 large egg

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup Hawaiian barbecue sauce, plus additional for serving, divided

Vegetables:

1 small head broccoli, cut into florets

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 small yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 small red onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 small pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 green onions, for garnish

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, for garnish

6 cups cooked long-grain white rice

To make meatballs: Preheat oven to 450 F and line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In large bowl, mix veal, breadcrumbs, milk, green onions, egg, garlic powder, ginger and salt until just combined. Portion veal mixture into 2-inch balls. Place in even layer on prepared baking sheets. Bake about 15 minutes. Remove from oven. To make vegetables: Toss broccoli, bell peppers, red onion, pineapple and oil together until coated. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Arrange vegetables in single layer on baking sheets with meatballs. Flip meatballs and brush with sauce. Bake until vegetables are tender and meatballs are golden-brown, or until internal temperature reaches 160 F, about 15 minutes. Drizzle with barbecue sauce. Top with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve with rice.



SOURCE:

New York Beef Council