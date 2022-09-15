A Flatbread for the Family

(Family Features) When dining outside with your loved ones, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy. This Chipotle Chicken Flatbread makes for a perfect al fresco meal.

Prepared along with a fresh salad or simply enjoyed by itself, this flatbread is simple to make and even kids will love adding the toppings and sauce. It’s colorful and fresh, making it a perfect addition to get-togethers on the patio.

Plus, the cooking time is only 16 minutes, which makes this a quick and delicious solution to defeat.

For more al fresco recipe ideas, visit Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

Adapted from butteryourbiscuit.com

2 flatbreads

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 clove garlic, diced

4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed

1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle seasoning

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

Preheat oven to 375 F. Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted. In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning. Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbread and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net