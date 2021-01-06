A Flavorful Family Meal

(Family Features) Warm, delectable dishes go hand-in-hand with cool evenings when the crisp air sends you to the kitchen for a filling meal. Look no further than easy recipes like meatballs that pack fulfilling flavor to feed your family when the winter temperatures dip.

These Grass-fed Beef Meatballs with Garlic and Herbs can be the perfect solution anytime you’re craving a warm, comforting meal. They’re made with New Zealand grass-fed ground beef, which provides an unrivaled taste. Grass-fed year-round, the animals roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures, resulting in lean, flavorful meat that tastes just as nature intended.

Paired with a tomato-based sauce, the meatballs are baked before being topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley then served hot for a dish that warms you from the inside-out. While preparing the meatballs, be sure to wet your hands prior to shaping them as it helps prevent the meat from sticking to your hands.

Grass-fed Beef Meatballs with Garlic and Herbs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Beef Meatballs:

Oil

1 pound New Zealand grass-fed ground beef

1 cup fresh white breadcrumbs

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried mixed herbs, such as parsley, thyme and oregano

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Tomato Sauce:

Oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 can (14 ounces) chopped tomatoes, in juice

1 1/2-2 cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon sugar

1 bay leaf

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To Serve:

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley leaves

To make beef meatballs: Preheat oven to 425 F. Lightly oil deep baking dish or skillet. Mix beef, breadcrumbs, garlic, egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce, mixed herbs and salt and pepper, to taste, then shape into eight meatballs and place in prepared baking dish. To make tomato sauce: In heavy saucepan over low heat, heat dash of oil and add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is soft, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, tomato paste, sugar, bay leaf and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer 10 minutes to allow flavors to mingle and liquid to reduce. Remove from heat, cool about 5 minutes and remove bay leaf. In food processor, process until sauce is smooth. Pour sauce over meatballs and bake 25 minutes, turning meatballs after 15 minutes. Serve hot sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.

SOURCE:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand