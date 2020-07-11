NBX WaterShedsun
A Fruity, Frosted Dessert

(Culinary.net) If you need a recipe idea for your ripened bananas, try this Frosted Banana Cake recipe. A moist but not overly sweet cake bursting with banana flavor paired with a cream cheese frosting may be your new favorite.

Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Frosted Banana Cake

  • 2          medium ripe bananas
  • 1/2       cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2    cups sugar
  • 2          eggs
  • 1          cup sour cream
  • 1/4       teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2          cups flour
  • 1          teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4       teaspoon salt
  • Nonstick cooking spray

Frosting:

  • 1          package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2       cup butter, softened
  • 2          teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3          cups powdered sugar
  1. Heat oven to 350° F.
  2. Peel, slice and mash ripened bananas; set aside.
  3. In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; blend well. Gradually add in flour. Stir in bananas. Add baking soda and salt; mix well.
  4. Prepare 9×13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Let cool.
  5. To make frosting: In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar. Mix until well combined.
  6. Frost cake. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

