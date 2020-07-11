A Fruity, Frosted Dessert

(Culinary.net) If you need a recipe idea for your ripened bananas, try this Frosted Banana Cake recipe. A moist but not overly sweet cake bursting with banana flavor paired with a cream cheese frosting may be your new favorite.
Frosted Banana Cake
- 2 medium ripe bananas
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Nonstick cooking spray
Frosting:
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- Peel, slice and mash ripened bananas; set aside.
- In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; blend well. Gradually add in flour. Stir in bananas. Add baking soda and salt; mix well.
- Prepare 9×13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Let cool.
- To make frosting: In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar. Mix until well combined.
- Frost cake. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
