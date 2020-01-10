A Fun, Fruity, Refrigerated Treat

Oct. 2018 Update
(Family Features) Save time on family desserts with make-ahead recipes like these Kristoff Ice Box Cupcakes. By using kid-friendly treats that add nutrition to appealing flavor, you can solve busy evenings just by reaching into the fridge.

This and other family-friendly recipes are part of Dole’s healthy-living alliance with Disney’s Frozen 2. For details, visit dole.com/Disney. #Dole #DoleRecipes

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Kristoff Ice Box Cupcakes

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chill time
Serves: 12

  • 3          ripe DOLE® Bananas
  • 1          container (8 ounces) fat-free whipped topping, thawed
  • 7          low-fat honey graham crackers, coarsely crushed
  • 1          pound Dole Strawberries, hulled and quartered
  1. Line 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners. In large bowl, mash bananas; fold in whipped topping.
  2. Fill muffin cups halfway with graham cracker pieces, banana mixture and strawberries; repeat layers with remaining ingredients.
  3. Refrigerate cupcakes 4 hours; serve in cupcake liners.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 cupcake): 78 calories; 3 calories from fat; 0 g fat; 0 g trans fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 25 mg sodium; 164 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; vitamin A 0%; vitamin C 25%; calcium 2%; iron 2%; vitamin E 2%; thiamin 2%; vitamin B6 8%; phosphorus 2%; magnesium 4%; manganese 10%.

SOURCE:
Dole/Disney

