A Fun, Fruity, Refrigerated Treat

(Family Features) Save time on family desserts with make-ahead recipes like these Kristoff Ice Box Cupcakes. By using kid-friendly treats that add nutrition to appealing flavor, you can solve busy evenings just by reaching into the fridge.

Kristoff Ice Box Cupcakes

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chill time

Serves: 12

3 ripe DOLE® Bananas

1 container (8 ounces) fat-free whipped topping, thawed

7 low-fat honey graham crackers, coarsely crushed

1 pound Dole Strawberries, hulled and quartered

Line 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners. In large bowl, mash bananas; fold in whipped topping. Fill muffin cups halfway with graham cracker pieces, banana mixture and strawberries; repeat layers with remaining ingredients. Refrigerate cupcakes 4 hours; serve in cupcake liners.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 cupcake): 78 calories; 3 calories from fat; 0 g fat; 0 g trans fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 25 mg sodium; 164 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; vitamin A 0%; vitamin C 25%; calcium 2%; iron 2%; vitamin E 2%; thiamin 2%; vitamin B6 8%; phosphorus 2%; magnesium 4%; manganese 10%.

