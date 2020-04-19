NBX WaterShedsun
A Go-To Gourmet Breakfast

(Culinary.net) Skip the cereal and frozen foods for a spread like these Orange Eggs Benedict with a homemade hollandaise sauce. With six servings, it’s perfect for a family breakfast at home.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Orange Eggs Benedict

Serves: 6

Orange Hollandaise:

  • 2          egg yolks
  • 1          orange, juice only
  • 1/2       teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2       cup unsalted butter, melted
  •             water
  • 1          tablespoon white vinegar
  • 6          eggs
  • 1/2       cup butter, softened
  • 6          French baguette slices, 3/4-inch thick each
  • 6          thick slices ham
  • 1/2       cup orange marmalade
  • orange zest, for garnish
  1. To make Orange Hollandaise: In small bowl, add egg yolks, orange juice and salt. Blend until combined. Gradually add melted butter into egg mixture while blending. Set aside.
  2. In skillet, add water halfway up sides. Add vinegar. Bring to simmer. Break eggs into water to poach. Cook 3-4 minutes until whites are cooked through and yolks are still runny. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs and drain on paper towels.
  3. Spread butter on one side of bread slices. Place bread in skillet and cook until golden brown. Add ham to same skillet and cook until browned on both sides..
  4. To assemble, spread bread slices with orange marmalade. Top each with one slice cooked ham and one poached egg. Pour hollandaise over eggs and garnish with orange zest.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

