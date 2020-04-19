A Go-To Gourmet Breakfast

(Culinary.net) Skip the cereal and frozen foods for a spread like these Orange Eggs Benedict with a homemade hollandaise sauce. With six servings, it’s perfect for a family breakfast at home.
Orange Eggs Benedict
Serves: 6
Orange Hollandaise:
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 orange, juice only
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- water
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 6 French baguette slices, 3/4-inch thick each
- 6 thick slices ham
- 1/2 cup orange marmalade
- orange zest, for garnish
- To make Orange Hollandaise: In small bowl, add egg yolks, orange juice and salt. Blend until combined. Gradually add melted butter into egg mixture while blending. Set aside.
- In skillet, add water halfway up sides. Add vinegar. Bring to simmer. Break eggs into water to poach. Cook 3-4 minutes until whites are cooked through and yolks are still runny. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs and drain on paper towels.
- Spread butter on one side of bread slices. Place bread in skillet and cook until golden brown. Add ham to same skillet and cook until browned on both sides..
- To assemble, spread bread slices with orange marmalade. Top each with one slice cooked ham and one poached egg. Pour hollandaise over eggs and garnish with orange zest.
