A Good-for-You Salad Loaded with Grapes

(Family Features) Your next snack or office lunch can get a boost of flavor from this Smashed Cucumber and Grape Salad, perfect for making ahead of time to pack along for whatever the day might bring your way.

As an easy, versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide variety of recipes, grapes offer delicious taste, texture and color – plus a healthy boost – that make them an appealing addition to snacks and meals.

Smashed Cucumber and Grape Salad

Servings: 6

1 1/4 pounds English or Persian cucumbers, ends trimmed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1-2 teaspoons chili oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 cup halved Grapes from California

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Using rolling pin, lightly smash whole cucumbers to break open. Tear or cut cucumbers into 1 1/2-inch pieces and season with salt. Transfer to sieve and drain 10 minutes. In large bowl, whisk vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, chili oil and sesame oil; stir in grapes and scallions. When cucumbers are done draining, add to bowl with grape mixture and stir to combine. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 70 calories; 1 g protein; 11 g carbohydrates; 2.5 g fat (32% calories from fat); 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.



