North Baltimore, Ohio

December 15, 2023 10:06 am

A Guide for the Last-Minute Gifter

(Family Features) If you’ve ever found yourself buying a holiday gift for someone on your list at the last minute, you’re not alone. According to a Walgreens U.S. gift-giving survey, 83% of Americans found themselves getting a gift for someone at the last minute – a trend even more common among Gen Z (90%) and parents (92%). To help keep things merry and bright, consider these tips to help with the last-minute holiday hustle, and visit Walgreens.com or a store near you to find deals and gift inspiration.


SOURCE:
Walgreens

