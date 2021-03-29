A Hoppy Easter Cake

(Culinary.net) Warmer days at the start of spring mean Easter is almost here, and the big bunny himself will be hopping around in no time delivering goodies.

This Easter, celebrate with your loved ones with a delicious and colorful Easter Bunny Butt Cake. It can bring smiles and laughter while putting everyone in a light, joyful mood.

This cake is fun and bright with a fluffy, moist interior. Complete with chocolate candy eggs, shredded coconut and chocolate chips for little bunny toes, this recipe goes all out to paint a picture of the Easter bunny.

Start by combining whole eggs, egg whites, cream of coconut, crushed pineapple, coconut extract and vanilla extract.

In a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Then add butter gradually, 6 tablespoons at a time, for a total of 12 tablespoons.

Add dry mixture to a mixing bowl then add egg mixture half at a time. Beat until cake batter is formed.

Fill muffin tins 2/3 full and bake 18-20 minutes. The remaining batter goes into an oven-safe bowl to bake for 1 hour, 40 minutes.

The buttercream frosting is made with powdered sugar, butter, milk, vanilla extract and coconut extract.

Assemble the cake using pretzel sticks to blend it together to make the bunny butt shape. Frost the cake and spread shredded coconut over it to create a textured appearance. Stick chocolate chips on the bunny’s feet to create toes. Place your favorite Easter or bunny candies around the cake for extra garnish.

This cake is worth every step. It’s delicious and as cute as can be, plus it’s perfect for dessert after a big Easter dinner.

Easter Bunny Butt Cake

Servings: 10-12

Nonstick cooking spray

2 eggs, plus 4 egg whites, at room temperature

3/4 cup cream of coconut

1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained

2 teaspoons coconut extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Buttercream Frosting:

3 cups powdered sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

4 thin pretzel sticks

1 bag (10 ounces) sweetened shredded coconut

8 drops green food coloring

2 large round chocolate candy melts

6 chocolate chips

mini candy-coated chocolate eggs, for garnish

Heat oven to 325 F. Line muffin pan with four paper liners. Spray oven-safe glass bowl with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, cream of coconut, pineapple, coconut extract and vanilla extract until combined. In food processor, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder and salt until combined. Add 6 tablespoons butter. Pulse until combined. Add remaining butter. Pulse until coarse meal forms. In large mixing bowl, add coarse flour butter meal. Add half of egg mixture. Beat 1-2 minutes. Add remaining egg mixture; beat until combined. Fill each muffin cup 2/3 full. Bake 18-20 minutes, or until done. Cool completely. Pour remaining batter into prepared oven-safe bowl. Bake 1 hour, 40 minutes, or until done. Cool completely. To make buttercream frosting: In large bowl, add powdered sugar and butter; beat until fluffy. Add milk, vanilla extract and coconut extract; beat until creamy. Turn bowl upside-down on cake stand until cake removes from bowl. If cake needs leveled, turn cake over and trim to flatten. Frost cake. Remove wrappers from cupcakes. Using two pretzel sticks, press into base of cupcakes and anchor to bottom rim of bowl cake to create bunny feet. Frost feet. Take third cupcake and cut muffin top off. Cut muffin top in half. Using one pretzel stick, anchor one muffin top half at bottom of full cupcake to form toes. Repeat with second muffin top half for other foot. Frost toes. Attach final cupcake with remaining pretzel stick to butt area of cake to make tail. Frost tail. Apply 1 1/2 cups shredded coconut all over cake. Press chocolate candy melts into bottoms of bunny feet to resemble foot pads. Add chocolate chips to resemble pads for toes. Place remaining coconut in plastic bag. Add green food coloring. Toss in bag until coconut is colored. Spread around base of cake for grass. Decorate grass with chocolate eggs.

Tips: Spoon flour into dry measuring cup and level off excess. Scooping directly from bag compacts flour, resulting in dry baked goods. Add 1 tablespoon additional milk if frosting is too stiff. Keep adding until desired consistency.

