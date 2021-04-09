A Humble Habitat “Thanks”

We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter.
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER MONTH
For every ten that watch, only one will come forward. Today we say thanks to the selfless ones who help us to move the mission forward! We could not do it without you! Happy National Volunteer Month! Interested in joining our team of volunteers? Apply today!
Demo Day
THANK YOU to the volunteers from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church who spent their Saturday morning breaking down pallets for our upcoming Women Build- Make It- Take It Event.