A Look at the Girls Ohio Basketball Record Book….

by Sue Miklovic

The NBXpress received our information packet from the OHSAA earlier this week, so we can get press credentials for our sports reporter (Suzanne) and photographer (Ferg) for all the upcoming tournaments from Sectionals all the way to State Championships. They also provide easy access to all the state record information, which took me down memory lane for a few minutes……

This year is the 40th anniversary of a very exciting Girl’s Basketball season, that ended with a heartbreaking loss for the young ladies, just one step from the state tournament. (At least I think that is what happened–I was living in Indiana at the time, but as JP would say, “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”)

I’m guessing many people residing in North Baltimore now, may not even know there is still a record holder from NBHS on the list of Ohio Girls All-Time Basketball Greats.

Tammy Hillard, NBHS Class of 1982, is still number 11 (2,385 points) on the list of INDIVIDUALS scoring more than 2200 Career points in Ohio. It is more amazing when you add in that there was no such thing as a 3-point shot 40 years go.

From the OHSAA Stats:

INDIVIDUAL

3,514 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern (1989-1993)

2,988 – Joanne Inneman, Olmsted Falls (1978-1982)

2,958 – Lisa Cline, Millersburg West Holmes (1981-1985)

2,799 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Heights Trinity (1993-1997)

2,740 – Katie Smith, Logan (1988-1992)

2,695 – Lauren Prochaska, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2004-2007)

2,667 – Stephanie Petho, Bellaire St. John Central (1988-1992)

2,581 – Jennifer Grandy, Glouster Trimble (2002-2006)

2,426 – Jannon Roland, Urbana (1989-1993)

2,387 – Carly Santoro, Bellevue (2011-2015)

2,385 – Tammy Hilliard, North Baltimore (1978-1982)

2,366 – Kelly Benintendi, Georgetown (1980-1984)

2,319 – Amie Marks, Jewett-Scio (1990-1994)

2,311 – Didi Reynolds, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (1995-1999)

2,305 – Renee Stimpert, Ashland Crestview (2012-2016)

2,283 – Ella Skeens, Chillicothe Southeastern (2015-2018)

2,275 – Kaylee Helton, Latham Western (2004-2007)

2,274 – Caity Matter, Bluffton (1996-2000)

2,255 – Krystal Tharp, Chillicothe Zane Trace (1997-2001)

2,249 – Amy Slowikowski, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic (1982-1986)

2,235 – Kayla Linkous, New Madison Tri-Village (2008-2012)

2,235 – Kelly Downs, Richmond Dale Southeastern (1982-1986)

2,231 – Francine Lewis, Mansfield Malabar (1978-1982)

2,227 – Destiny Leo, Eastlake North (2016-2020)

2,222 – Lorenda Haynes, Columbus The Wellington School (1999-2003)

2,221 – Beth Mettler, Chillicothe Zane Trace (1980-1984)

2,214 – MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon (2017-2021)

2,212 – Kelly Lyons, Tipp City Bethel (1982-1986)

2,202 – Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay (2015-2019)

Here’s the link if you want to look at more:

https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/staterecords/girlsbasketball

Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane. I did

(Feel free to “comment” with more facts if you want)