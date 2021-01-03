A Main Dish for Busy Weeknights

(Culinary.net) Main dishes can sometimes be a challenge for the average home chef. Whether you’re looking for something healthy and filling for a family of five or just cooking up something mouthwatering for a couple to share, it can seem difficult to manage.

With a million ingredients and a laundry list of directions, making a weeknight dinner can feel like a daunting task. However, this meal can reassure you that sometimes cooking is easy, fun and totally and completely worth it. This is a recipe you can make at a moment’s notice with a handful of ingredients, which you may already have in your pantry.

This Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu is perfect for families, couples and even individuals looking for a scrumptious main course. It’s wholesome, appetizing and covered in cheese and cracker crumbs for a gooey yet crunchy finish. The best part is it’s easy to make.

It features a simple seasoning, lightly seared chicken breast and three toppings. It bakes for just 20-25 minutes and it’s done. It doesn’t get much easier than that. Fresh out of the oven, the first bite is steaming with hearty chicken cooked to perfection and melty cheese dripping onto the pan. This recipe may quickly become a family favorite as kids can fall in love with the mixture of different textures and a main ingredient almost every child likes: chicken. It’s also fun to make together. Kids can even help sprinkle the cheese and cracker crumbs. Or, if you’re in a rush, an adult can make it in just a few moments. On busy nights, it’s a perfect meal to bring the family together around the table between soccer practice and getting homework done.

Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

4 slices deli ham, folded in half

6 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded

20 butter crackers, fine crumbs

Heat oven to 475 degrees. Brush baking sheet with oil. Place chicken on baking sheet. Pat dry with paper towel and season with pepper. Brush mustard over chicken. Top with ham and cheese. Sprinkle cracker crumbs over cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Serve.

