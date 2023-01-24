North Baltimore, Ohio

January 24, 2023 3:57 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

“A Man Called Otto” Friday @ Virginia Theater

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7405458/

Runs from January 27 thru Feb 5

A Man Called Otto comes to the Virginia Theater

Show times

Fri 7 pm

Sat/Sun 3 pm 7 pm

$5 Seats

Virginia Theater
119 N. Main St
North Baltimore, OH. 45872

Virginia Theatre’s Upcoming Planned Schedule

A Man Called Otto is booked for the weeks of 01/27/23 & 02/03/23 – 2 weeks. A Man Called Otto –PG-13, Runtime -126 minutes, Flat.

M#GAN is planned for the week of 02/10/23 for one week. – M3GAN- PG-13, Runtime- 102 minutes, Scope.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is planned for the weeks of 02/17/23 & 02/24/2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website