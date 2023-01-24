“A Man Called Otto” Friday @ Virginia Theater

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7405458/



Runs from January 27 thru Feb 5



A Man Called Otto comes to the Virginia Theater



Show times

Fri 7 pm

Sat/Sun 3 pm 7 pm

$5 Seats

Virginia Theater

119 N. Main St

North Baltimore, OH. 45872

Virginia Theatre’s Upcoming Planned Schedule

A Man Called Otto is booked for the weeks of 01/27/23 & 02/03/23 – 2 weeks. A Man Called Otto –PG-13, Runtime -126 minutes, Flat.

M#GAN is planned for the week of 02/10/23 for one week. – M3GAN- PG-13, Runtime- 102 minutes, Scope.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is planned for the weeks of 02/17/23 & 02/24/2023