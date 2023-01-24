“A Man Called Otto” Friday @ Virginia Theater

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7405458/
Runs from January 27 thru Feb 5
A Man Called Otto comes to the Virginia Theater
Show times
Fri 7 pm
Sat/Sun 3 pm 7 pm
$5 Seats
Virginia Theater
119 N. Main St
North Baltimore, OH. 45872
Virginia Theatre’s Upcoming Planned Schedule
A Man Called Otto is booked for the weeks of 01/27/23 & 02/03/23 – 2 weeks. A Man Called Otto –PG-13, Runtime -126 minutes, Flat.
M#GAN is planned for the week of 02/10/23 for one week. – M3GAN- PG-13, Runtime- 102 minutes, Scope.
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is planned for the weeks of 02/17/23 & 02/24/2023